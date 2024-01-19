Pennsylvania man stabs neighbor to death with 'large military-style' knife: DA

Expand / Collapse search
Published 
Updated 11:34AM
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania say an ongoing feud between neighbors turned deadly when one stabbed the other multiple times with a military-style knife.

Christopher Casey, 55, was arrested Sunday and charged in the stabbing death of 62-year-old Robert Wallace at his home on Finch Road in Montgomery County.

Investigators say Casey called police after stabbing Wallace, whose body was found by police about 50-feet away from Casey's Hatboro home.

Both men were taken to Abington Hospital where police say Wallace died from multiple stab wounds and Casey was treated for a stab wound to the thigh. 

Police found a "large military-style knife" and a cell phone on the front porch of Casey's home, and an open first-floor window with its screen tossed aside. 

Police said they knew of an ongoing feud between the men, including one instance where Wallace alleged he could hear Casey's "loud snoring" through a shared wall.

It's believed that Wallace showed up at Casey's home while he was eating dinner Sunday and removed the screen from a window that was accessible from the porch. 

The two men became embroiled in a verbal argument during which investigators believe Casey stabbed Wallace several times. 

Casey was arraigned by a Montgomery County judge who set his bail at $1M. Casey is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.