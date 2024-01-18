Expand / Collapse search
Suspect in custody after stabbing at SEPTA station in Center City

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:50PM
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody police believe is connected to a stabbing that spanned two separate crime scenes in Center City early Thursday morning, according to FOX 29 crews who were on the scene when the arrest was made.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back on a platform of the 15th and Market SEPTA station around 4 a.m.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.

A second crime scene was also taped off by police at Dilworth Park, where the victim's bloody jacket was reportedly found.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the male suspect boarded a bus, then a train before exiting the 60th Street Station around 6 a.m. It was thought the suspect may have been in possession of the knife.

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody about 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed a person of interest is in custody.

The stabbing happened at the same SEPTA station where a 16-year-old was fatally shot last week.