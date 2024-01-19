Infant abandoned by suspected shoplifters at Philadelphia Walmart: police

article

Authorities say a trio of shoplifters left behind a 3-month-old girl while fleeing from security guards at a Philadelphia Walmart.

Officers were called to the Walmart on the 4300 block of Byberry Road around 11 p.m. Thursday for reports of a theft in progress, police said.

Store security guards told responding officers that three suspected shoplifters - 2 men and a woman - fled the store and left the infant behind.

Medics took the child to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she was evaluated and deemed to be in good condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit or call 911.