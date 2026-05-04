Pennsylvania primary 2026 voting guide: Registration, key dates, candidates and more

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The Brief Monday, May 4, is the last day to register for the Pennsylvania primary on May 19. The May primary will narrow the field of candidates who will compete in the November general election for several important posts. Sample ballots showing candidates running for each race are available on county election websites.



Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls in about two weeks to cast their ballots for the 2026 primaries, narrowing the field for the midterm elections this November.

Here's everything you need to know before voting on Primary Election Day.

When is Pennsylvania's primary election?

Timeline:

Pennsylvania's primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 19. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, May 4, and the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 12.

Voting info

What we know:

You can register to vote online, by mail, in person at your county election office or at PennDOT and other government agencies. If you are unsure of the status of your voter registration, you can check here.

Registered voters are able to vote in person on Election Day at their assigned polling location, which can be found online.

Mail-in ballots must be returned to your county's election office before polls close on Election Day.

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On the ballot

Local perspective:

The May primary will narrow the field of candidates who will compete in the November general election for several important posts.

U.S. House of Representatives — All 17 districts will hold primaries to choose nominees.

Pennsylvania Governor — Although both major parties’ current front-runners are effectively unopposed in their primaries, the contest sets the stage for the November race between incumbent Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican Stacy Garrity.

State Legislature — All 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and half of the State Senate seats are up for election, with primaries deciding many general election match ups.

Sample ballots showing candidates running for each race are available on county election websites: Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia County.