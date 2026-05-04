Sixers home playoff tickets sales restricted to fans in Greater Philadelphia area

The Brief Sixers home playoff tickets are only being sold to fans in the Greater Philadelphia area. TicketMaster said fans' residency will be confirmed through their credit card billing address. The Sixers will host the Knicks for games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series.



The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to keep the home court advantage in their favor as they prepare to play the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs.

What we know:

Ticket sales for Sixers home playoff games against the Knicks have been restricted to only residents of the Greater Philadelphia area.

"Xfinity Mobile Arena is located in Philadelphia, PA. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the Greater Philadelphia area," an ‘Important Event Info’ message on Ticketmaster's website reads.

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The Sixers and Knicks will play the first two games of the best-of-seven series at Madison Square Garden. The series will then shift to South Philadelphia for games three and four on May 8th and 10th.

Ticketmaster says residency will be based on a customer's credit card billing address, and orders placed by residents outside the Philadelphia area will be canceled and refunded.

What they're saying:

Sixers star Joel Embiid urged fans to not sell their tickets to keep the home court advantage in Philadelphia's favor.

"Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like this was Madison Square Garden East," Embiid said following the Sixers game 7 win over the Boston Celtics. "We're going to need the support, don't sell your tickets."

New York City is a less than two hour drive from Philadelphia, and an even shorter commute from New York sports hot beds in North and Central New Jersey.

"This is bigger than you," said Embiid, who jokingly added "If you need money, I got you."