Pennsylvania reenactor organization honors Civil War veterans

69th Pennsylvania Irish Volunteers pay tribute to those who served in the Civil War.

The 69th Pennsylvania Irish Volunteers honors men who fought during the Civil War in the 69th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment. The goal of the organization is to find the final resting places of fallen Civil War veterans and grace their service with headstones.

Saturday’s tribute found the group at the New Cathedral Cemetery honoring five veterans. The tribute involves placing Irish and American flags along with Irish soil on their graves, followed by firing a rifle volley in salute. Their stories are told, as well.

For more information about the organization and how to help with the cost of headstones, one can visit their website here.