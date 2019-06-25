Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention

article

State Resources

Prevention Plans

Other Mental Health Resources

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

