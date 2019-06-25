Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention
State Resources
- State Suicide Prevention: Pennsylvania Department of Health
- State Coalition: Pennsylvania Adult/Older Adult Suicide Prevention Coalition
- State and Community Organizations NAMI Pennsylvania | 800-950-6264 Mental Health Association in Pennsylvania | 717-346-0549 AFSP Central Pennsylvania | 215-746-7256
Prevention Plans
- Pennsylvania Youth Suicide Prevention Plan
- Pennsylvania Adult Suicide Prevention Plan
- Pennsylvania Older Adult Suicide Prevention Plan
Other Mental Health Resources
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Families for Depression Awareness
- National Child Traumatic Stress Network
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
- Prevent Suicide PA
- Services for Teens At Risk (STAR Center)
- Society for Prevention of Teen Suicide
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Suicide Prevention Resource Center
- The Trevor Project Suicide Services to LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning)
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.
See here for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.