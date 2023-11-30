Pennsylvania sees first cases of 'mystery' dog illness with respiratory symptoms
PENNSYLVANIA - A potentially deadly respiratory condition has plagued dogs across the country, and is now starting to pop up in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Lethargy, coughing, sneezing, and eye and nasal discharge are all symptoms of the "mystery illness," which currently has no known cause or effective treatment.
Officials say dogs have remained sick for long periods of time, while some progress to death in rare cases.
"Mystery illness" cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, according to officials, who say the exact number is unknown.
"Much of the testing in Pennsylvania is done in private veterinary labs and dogs are treated by private veterinarians, so we do not have a count of how many dogs have been reported ill," the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said in a statement Wednesday.
The department says they are monitoring the situation, but urge dog owners to reach out to their veterinarian and follow these steps:
- Discussing a vaccination program with your veterinarian tailored to your dog’s lifestyle
- Avoiding exposing your dog to unknown dogs, especially in areas where a large number of dogs from different households gather.
- Avoid exposing your dogs to sick dogs. Keep your dogs away from other dogs showing signs of respiratory illness. Before taking your dogs to a boarding kennel or groomer, check to see if they have had any sick dogs recently, and what vaccination requirements they have
- Avoid public water bowls and drinking fountains designed for dogs
- If you have a sick dog, keep them isolated from other dogs and call your veterinarian as soon as possible, when supportive care may be most effective