Pennsylvania sees first cases of 'mystery' dog illness with respiratory symptoms

A potentially deadly respiratory condition has plagued dogs across the country, and is now starting to pop up in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Lethargy, coughing, sneezing, and eye and nasal discharge are all symptoms of the "mystery illness," which currently has no known cause or effective treatment.

Officials say dogs have remained sick for long periods of time, while some progress to death in rare cases.

"Mystery illness" cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, according to officials, who say the exact number is unknown.

"Much of the testing in Pennsylvania is done in private veterinary labs and dogs are treated by private veterinarians, so we do not have a count of how many dogs have been reported ill," the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said in a statement Wednesday.

The department says they are monitoring the situation, but urge dog owners to reach out to their veterinarian and follow these steps: