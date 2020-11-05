Pennsylvania sets daily high in COVID-19 cases with 2,900 reported infections

article

The coronavirus pandemic continued to spike in Pennsylvania on Thursday as health officials announced a new daily high in positive cases.

According to the health department, 2,900 infections were added to the state total which now sits at 220,566. The statewide death toll was pushed to 8,937 on Thursday with 34 additional virus-related fatalities.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania said daily spikes in COVID-19 are the highest they have been since the onset of the pandemic. Over the last 7 days, the department reported 16,992 new positives from 288,689 tests.

Infections among people 0-18 range from 1% to 5%, according to the health department data collected since the beginning of the pandemic. The 19-24 demographic, which continues to see a problematic spike characterized by a recent statewide increase, has made up roughly 14% of the state's total.

The highest percentage of positives in Pennsylvania comes from the 25-49 age bracket, which officials say accounts for around 36% of reported positives. Meanwhile, patients 50 and older have drawn 21% of overall infections, according to health department information.

Officials continue to monitor a recent uptick in cases among young adults. The 19-24 age bracket which made up a sliver of cases back in April is now accounting for a double-digit percentage of new infections.

In southeast Pennsylvania, young adults made up 5% of cases in April now makes up 14% of daily positives. Similar spikes are being seen around the state with the most severe in the northcentral counties that jumped from 7% in April to 28% in October, according to data released by the health department.

Pennsylvania leaders are urging residents to not become complacent in the ongoing battle against the virus. The health department continues to hammer home the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and basic hygiene to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

