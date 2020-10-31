Pennsylvania seeing highest daily increases of COVID-19 since start of pandemic

article

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says daily increases in new coronavirus cases are the highest they have been since the beginning of the pandemic.

The department on Saturday announced 2,510 new cases which ballooned the statewide total to 208,027. An additional 28 coronavirus-related deaths pushed the state's fatalities to 8,812.

State health officials maintain that most patients who have fallen gravely ill have are 65 years or older. However, Pennsylvania continues to see a rise in cases among younger demographics.

MORE: US records highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since onset of pandemic

The 19-24 age bracket that accounted for a small percentage of new cases in April now has increased into the teens and twenties. In the southeast Pennsylvania region, health officials said the young adult demographic made up 5% of new cases in April but now accounts for 12% of infections.

The sharpest spike in the state is being monitored in the northcentral counties where April totals of 7% have risen to 29% in October, according to the department.

Advertisement

Health officials are reminding Pennsylvanians to maintain mitigation efforts, including mask-wearing when in public and at least six-feet social distance.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest