Philadelphia considering new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Philadelphia Commissioner of Health Dr. Thomas Farley painted a grim picture of the coming months as the city continues to see a surge in new coronavirus infections.

Joining Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley on Good Day Philadelphia, Farley mentioned that last week's positivity rate of 8.8% is the highest its been since May. With 400 new infections reported on Thursday, Farley added that last week's daily average of 375 is also comparable to the spring.

"These are the highest numbers we’ve seen since May, so there’s no question we’re having a surge right now and I’m very worried about where it’s going from here," Farley said.

MORE: Pennsylvania sets daily high in COVID-19 cases with 3,384 reported infections

The health department is looking at a range of options on how to thwart the spread of the coronavirus, including restrictions and lockdowns, according to Dr. Farley.

"Anything is possible, certainly the models about this epidemic wave are that it could be the same or worse in the winter from what we saw in the spring," Farley said.

Advertisement

He credits the pandemic's resurgence on cooler, drier air which makes transmission easier. Outdoor gatherings that people could "get away with" in the summer are now indoors where the infection rates are much higher, according to Farley.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

In order to squash the spike in new infections, Farley urged Philadelphians to wear a mask and skip social gatherings.

"Don't have a get together after soccer practice, don't get together with your friends to watch a football game on TV, don't go to brunch, don't go to baby showers," Farley said. "We can't control that, but people can do that individually."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest