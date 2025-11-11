Pennsylvania lawmakers tentatively agree to $50B state budget 4 months late: Reports

The Brief Pennsylvania lawmakers have tentatively reached a $50.09 billion budget deal for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, according to reports. The budget has been stalled for more than four months, after the State Senate missed the June 30 deadline. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the deal on Wednesday.



Months after the original deadline, state lawmakers have tentatively reached a deal for a budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, according to reports.

What we know:

The $50.09 billion deal was announced on Tuesday, according to FOX 43 in Harrisburg. While specifics of the deal are not yet clear, lawmakers told FOX 43 that the agreement likely includes the state gradually withdrawing from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an agreement between 11 northeastern states aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The stipulation was reportedly a key Republican demand.

The state budget has been stalled for more than 130 days, with no state money flowing to school districts, county governments, local transportation organizations like SEPTA and more.

What we don't know:

No other parts of the agreement have been announced. A previous proposed budget had allocated $168 million to SEPTA.

What's next:

Lawmakers will reportedly vote on the agreement on Wednesday.