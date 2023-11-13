Pennsylvania State Police awarded nearly $6 million to combat illegal drugs

article

PA State Police has received two federal grants totaling to more than $5.9 million to help combat the distribution of drugs in the commonwealth.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 7, Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) awarded them a grant of $3,986,394 under its Anti-Heroin Task Force program (AHTF) and $1,941,62 under its Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP).

"Troopers regularly come face-to-face with the toll of illegal drugs on our communities, from overdoses to drug-related crime," said Colonel Paris. "These funds will aid our efforts to identify the criminals who manufacture illicit drugs and the dealers who distribute them."

According to the statement, AHTF provides funds to state law enforcement agencies with high rates of primary treatment admissions for heroin and other opioids, while CAMP provides funding to states with high seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories, and laboratory waste dumps.

The State Police plans to use the grants to investigate activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, and unlawful distribution of prescription opioids.

The award includes training which will allow the police to enhance the safety of troopers who respond to and dispose of illegal drug laboratories discovered in the commonwealth.

According to statistics released in the statement, in 2022, troopers seized $65.4 million worth of illegal drugs, including $7.5 million in fentanyl, $6.9 million in methamphetamine, and $2 million in heroin. From January 1 to September 30, 2023, state police seized over $52.2 million in illegal drugs, including $3.5 million in fentanyl, $4.7 million in methamphetamine, and $928,000 in heroin.