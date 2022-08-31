Pennsylvania State Police issue Amber Alert for missing 13-year-old girl in Reading

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old missing from Reading, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was reportedly last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Janae Kalia-Henry (PA State Police)

Police say she was abducted by an unknown man, who was last seen traveling in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a Pennsylvania registration.

Henry is described as being 5-foot-1, 106 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.