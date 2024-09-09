Pennsylvania State Police searching car involved in hit-and-run on I-95 near Philadelphia

article

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of striking a pedestrian over the weekend on I-95 near Philadelphia.

Investigators say the crash happened Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. on a stretch of I-95 near mile marker 11.7.

The vehicle being sought by police is possibly a white Jeep with damage to the front passenger side and side view mirror, state police said.

It's believed that the wanted vehicle was last seen heading northbound on I-95 near the Philadelphia International Airport.

Anyone with information on the crash or the wanted vehicle should contact police immediately.