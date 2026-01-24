Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania State Police shoot armed man during standoff outside Lehigh County home

Published  January 24, 2026 7:39pm EST
Lehigh County
The Brief

    • A 27-year-old man was shot by a member of the Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday outside a property in Lehigh County.
    • The shooting happened during a stand-off with an armed suspect who investigators say fired a gun and pointed it at State Police several times.
    • The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were hurt.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police shot a 27-year-old man who they say fired a handgun at Troopers during a standoff outside a home in Lehigh County on Saturday.

What we know:

Troopers were called to a property on Rockdale Road in Whitehall Township for reports of a man armed with a gun.

Investigators say the 27-year-old suspect was found armed with a handgun in the driver's seat of a 2009 Toyota Camry parked in the driveway of the house. Troopers attempted to get the man to peacefully surrender, but they say he fired from inside the vehicle and pointed his gun at Troopers.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T) was called to the scene in an attempt to negotiate a surrender. Investigators say around 2 p.m. the suspect fired his gun again and was shot by a S.E.R.T member.

The suspect was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for treatment. No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and their condition has not been released at this time.

No charges have been reported.

