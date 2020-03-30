Pennsylvania surpasses 400K unemployment filings in 1 week

Pennsylvania set another record for unemployment filings last week, surpassing 400,000, as businesses shut down and laid off workers in an effort to slow the virus’s spread.

Daily figures posted by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration showed 405,000 unemployment compensation benefits filings in the seven days through Saturday.

That beat the record set just a week earlier, 379,000, which itself was highest in the nation and twice the number of the nearest state.

The number of people filing for unemployment surged after Wolf, on March 16, asked nonessential businesses statewide to close their physical locations, and then later mandated it. Schools are closed through at least April 9.

The emergency relief bill signed last week by President Donald Trump adds 13 weeks of benefits — from 26 to 39 in Pennsylvania — plus $600 a week in benefits.

It also expands eligibility to workers who do not pay into the system and normally aren’t eligible, but who lost their jobs due to the virus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.