Pennsylvania Task Force 1 deployed to Philadelphia amid coronavirus outbreak

Pennsylvania Task Force 1 has been deployed to support Philadelphia as they combat the coronavirus outbreak.

SKYFOX flew over Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, which showed crews setting up tents.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 20 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s official total to 96. Eighteen of those cases are in Philadelphia.

