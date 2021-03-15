Pennsylvania to lift some restrictions, raise capacities at restaurants and other businesses April 4

article

Self-certified restaurants in Pennsylvania will soon be able to expand to 75% occupancy as the state continues to loosen coronavirus restrictions.

The expansion will be effective at midnight, April 4, 2021, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday.

In addition to self-certified restaurants moving to 75% occupancy, restaurants that have yet to self-certify will be able to increase their occupancies to 50%.

State officials are also doing away with rules that required alcohol to only be sold with the purchase of food and also prevented restaurants from serving alcohol after 11 p.m.

Bar seating will be permitted for the first time in about a year, though social distancing guidelines will need to be implemented along with physical barriers.

Requirements such as mask-wearing, and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners, will still apply.

Capacities in other businesses like gyms, casinos, theaters, and malls will also move to 75% occupancy on April 4.

Revises maximum occupancy limits for indoor events were also announced Monday, allowing for 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Outdoor events were expanded to 50%, regardless of venue size. Physical distancing is still required.

"Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Wolf said. "Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations."

While announcing the coming lift of these restrictions, Gov. Wolf cautioned that mask-wearing, social distancing, and adherence to safety orders are still imperative.

"We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities," Wolf said. "Keep wearing a mask, social distancing, and, please, get vaccinated when it’s your turn."

