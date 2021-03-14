Delaware County sees influx of COVID-19 doses after dispute with Pa. health dept.

A week after representatives from southeastern Pennsylvania counties quarreled with the state health department about limited vaccine allocations, the region is beginning to see some encouraging signs.

Over the weekend more than 1,200 eligible residence in Delaware County lined up to get their COVID-19 shot at Upper Darby High School. This comes after the county's Moderna allotment tripled over the last week, according to state Rep. Mike Zabel.

Delaware County was among a handful of heavily populated southeastern counties that felt shortchanged by the state's vaccination distribution system. A Philadelphia Inquirer report said Delaware County was fifth in population and 53rd in doses per capita.

"Finally some of the vaccine is coming through, it's been a struggle, really it's just been trying to get it on a regular basis so we're not canceling and rescheduling," Director of Emergency Services Timothy Boyce said. "As vaccine becomes more and more available Delaware County is ready to get it into people's arms."

More than three dozen people from the district were called upon to staff the Upper Darby High School vaccination site. As more doses become available Boyce said the county will open additional sites at high schools and a vaccination drive-thru.

Advertisement

The county is expecting its first allotment of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the next two or three weeks.

"We've got to keep it up, because if this drops off and we lose momentum then that's a problem, but this is definitely a great step and a great day," Zabel said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter