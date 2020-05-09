Pennsylvania’s 1st COVID-19 antibody testing site opens in Chester County

Chester county is spearheading a new major effort in the battle against the coronavirus.

Health officials have launched two new antibody testing sites, which is the first of their kind in Pennsylvania.

One site is at located at Longwood Gardens and the other is at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus in South Catesville.

Antibody testing indicates whether or not there are the markers of infections present, which would show if someone has had COVID-19 in the past.

At testing sites, researchers take blood samples from a finger prick and then test that sample using FDA-approved rapid COVID-19 testing kits.

Testing is currently limited to first responders, healthcare workers and their families.

Officials say if these test provide the results they are expecting then they will open it to the rest of the public.

