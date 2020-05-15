People head to New Jersey beaches as social distancing guidelines remain in place

Somehow, after years of living underground and waiting for some unfathomable signal that it’s time, cicadas suddenly know when it’s time to surface and swarm.

Teenagers and college students apparently have that same ability when it comes to the Jersey Shore’s beaches opening.

On Friday, local governments gave the signal and beachgoers returned to the sand at some of New Jersey’s most popular beaches. Both were conducting what they considered trial-run openings to see how well crowds could be contained, and how well they adhered to social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"It feels great seeing everybody out here suns out, weather is great,” Alex Terranova, who was visiting Ocean City, on Friday.

Ocean City beaches are open this weekend with restrictions. Social distancing is a must. Restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery only, but regardless, people are happy to be out and about.

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce asked people — mask or no mask on the boardwalk? She got an overwhelming consensus. "When you’re out here walking or riding your bike I don’t see any need for the mask," Terranova said. Others agreed people should just enjoy the fresh air while maintaining a safe distance

