'People just love him': Philadelphia cycling community rides to honor leader who was shot

The Philadelphia cycling community held group rides in honor of one of their leaders Saturday.

Siddeeq Shabazz, 33, was the victim of a shooting in University City about two weeks ago. Philadelphia police said he was shot twice near the University of Pennsylvania campus and the two suspects fled the scene.

Shabazz is well known in the city’s cycling scene, holding weekly rides called "Nosebleed Tuesdays" which focus on hills.

"People just love him. You know, he has that energy that draws people in, want to be around him. We love Siddeeq," said Ajoa Abrokwa, community liaison for Tricycle Café and Bike Shop.

"He’s always willing to help you out. You know, you’re falling behind on the ride, he’ll come back and make sure you get up there with everyone else," said Michael Murray.

There were two community rides. The first in Conshohocken to bike the Schuylkill River Trail and the second at Velojawn in West Philadelphia.

Abrokwa said the gathering was as much a show of support for Shabazz, as it was to send a message against violence to the community.

"We stand against violence. The violence that’s going on in the city, it’s ridiculous," said Abrokwa. "It definitely directly affects us because we’re riding on the streets. We’re out here. A lot of us live in this city. We want to feel safe in doing so, and we don’t. It’s all of our responsibility to ensure safety for the community."

Shabazz FaceTimed with his friends and supporters before the ride took off from Velojawn.

Close friends have stopped by to see Shabazz who is still recovering in the hospital.

"He was in good spirits. He was in a good mood. Overall, he was excited to still be alive. It could’ve went one of two ways," said Curran Swint of Kings Rule Together and Queens Rule Together. "He may or may not be able to walk for the rest of his life now. We’re trying to make sure that recovery is a better journey for him."

Cycling club Pedal Posse Divas showed up in solidarity, even without knowing Shabazz personally.

"I know that this is something that he loves, so I don’t know him personally, but I felt led to just be here for him so he can feel the energy of all of us," said Stephanie Ford, Founder of Pedal Posse Divas.

The cycling community said riding is an outlet for them that keeps them off the streets. They hope others will feel inspired to find their own way of bringing positivity into their lives.