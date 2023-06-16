Police: University City shooting leaves 33-year-old man critically injured

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to find a suspect who they say shot a man twice early Friday morning.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting took place on the 300 block of S 40th Street just after 1 a.m.

Officials say officers responded to the street and found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in critical condition going in and out of consciousness, Small says.

Authorities say three spent shell casings were discovered on the sidewalk a few feet from the victim.

Police have not arrested the shooter but believe he is a male who fled south on foot with a woman, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.