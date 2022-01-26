Perkiomen Valley School District reinstates mask mandate

The Perkiomen Valley School District is bringing back its mask mandate.

Beginning Wednesday morning, all students, staff, and visitors must wear a mask inside school district buildings.

The move comes amid a judge's orders to reinstate the mandate after families with children with disabilities filed a lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, this mandate is because of a need for protection for immunocompromised people.

The mandate will be in place until at least February 8th, according to FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira.

"We recognize this is yet another change and we appreciate your understanding," said school officials.

