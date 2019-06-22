Perrigo recalling formula sold at Walmart due to potential metal presence

article

An infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled due to the potential presence of a metal foreign matter.

Perrigo issued the recall of the 35-oz, 992-gram containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron after caution that came from a consumer report. No other retailers or products have been affected by this recall.

Perrigo said in a press release that consumers who have purchased this product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a use by date of Feb. 26, 2021. The code can be found on the bottom of the package. Perrigo also says to stop use of the product and visit Walmart for a refund.

If you have questions about the formula, you can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181 and if you have health-related concerns, you should contact your healthcare provider.