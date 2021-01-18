Expand / Collapse search

Person in custody for shooting of 18-year-old woman in West Oak Lane, police say

Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: 18-year-old shot, person in custody in West Oak Lane

The shooting happened around approximately 12:30 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after shooting an 18-year-old woman in her leg overnight in West Oak Lane. 

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Roselyn Street.

Police say the teen was shot in her thigh.

She's critical at the hospital. Police are still investigating but they say a weapon was also recovered. 

