Person in custody for shooting of 18-year-old woman in West Oak Lane, police say

A person is in custody after shooting an 18-year-old woman in her leg overnight in West Oak Lane.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Roselyn Street.

Police say the teen was shot in her thigh.

She's critical at the hospital. Police are still investigating but they say a weapon was also recovered.

