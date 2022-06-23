Expand / Collapse search

Person rescued from trench in Hamilton Township

Mercer County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Rescue crews worked frantically to get the person out of the space that person was trapped in.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - In Mercer County, a person was rescued from a trench.

The rescue happened on North Hamilton Avenue, in Hamilton Township around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A person, rescued from a trench in Mercer County, N.J., is loaded into an ambulance following the rescue. 

There is no word on how the situation unfolded or on the condition of the victim.