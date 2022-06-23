Person rescued from trench in Hamilton Township

In Mercer County, a person was rescued from a trench.

The rescue happened on North Hamilton Avenue, in Hamilton Township around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Rescue crews worked frantically to get the person out of the space that person was trapped in.

A person, rescued from a trench in Mercer County, N.J., is loaded into an ambulance following the rescue.

There is no word on how the situation unfolded or on the condition of the victim.