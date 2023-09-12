Expand / Collapse search

Person rushed to hospital after fire breaks out inside North Philadelphia rowhome: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

One person hurt in North Philadelphia fire

A fire in North Philadelphia left at least one person injured Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA - A Monday night fire left at least one person injured, and a home significantly damaged in North Philadelphia, according to fire officials.

Crews began fighting the blaze on the 800 block of West Schiller Street around 10 p.m.

Officials say a person in their 20s was taken to the hospital, but their condition and identity is now known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.