Person rushed to hospital after fire breaks out inside North Philadelphia rowhome: officials
PHILADELPHIA - A Monday night fire left at least one person injured, and a home significantly damaged in North Philadelphia, according to fire officials.
Crews began fighting the blaze on the 800 block of West Schiller Street around 10 p.m.
Officials say a person in their 20s was taken to the hospital, but their condition and identity is now known at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.