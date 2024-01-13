Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
5
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 3:24 AM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

'Seinfeld' actor Peter Crombie dead at 71

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations
74224c10- article

SEINFELD -- "The Pitch" Episode 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peter Crombie as Crazy Joe Davola, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld (Photo by Gary Farr/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Actor Peter Crombie, best known for playing "Crazy" Joe Davola on "Seinfeld," has died. He was 71 years old.

His ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, announced his death on her Instagram page with a touching tribute and photos of the former couple on their wedding day.

"Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man," she said in the post. "Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter … So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul."

TMZ reports that Crombie suffered a short illness that "took his life quickly." He died Wednesday morning.

RELATED: 'Cooking With Lynja' TikTok icon dies at 67 after cancer battle

In his "Seinfeld" role, Crombie played the part of "Crazy" Joe Davola, a psychopath who regularly seeks revenge on Jerry or Kramer for imagined or trivial things.

GettyImages-138435052.jpg

SEINFELD -- "The Opera" Episode 9 -- Pictured: Peter Crombie as 'Crazy' Joe Davola (Photo by Randy Tepper/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Expand

Crombie also had roles in "Se7en"(1995), "My Dog Skip" (2000) and "The Blob" (1988), among dozens of other acting credits, according to his biography on IMDb.

Comedian Lewis Black paid tribute to his late friend on X (formerly Twitter).

"Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie," Black said. "He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him."