Petition created to name Lower Merion middle school after late principal Sean Hughes

A Change.org petition has been created in effort to name a new middle school in the Lower Merion School District after late principal Sean Hughes.

"It's impossible to describe what Sean Hughes meant to Aces Nation and the Lower Merion Community," the petition, created after the passing of Hughes, read.

The petition had nearly 4,000 signatures by Monday morning.

Sean Hughes, who was an educator for the Lower Merion School District for more than 14 years, is remembered and mourned by the Lower Merion community after he passed away Saturday morning in a car crash.

Hughes is survived by his wife Kristi, sons Nolan and Jack, and daughter Kate.

On Monday, all 10 schools across the Lower Merion School District were closed as the community copes with the passing of Hughes.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter