Lower Merion High School mourns loss of principal killed in car accident

The Lower Merion School District is mourning the loss of a principal, who passed away in a car accident Saturday morning.

School officials say Sean Hughes, principal of the Lower Merion High School for more than 14 years, was killed as a result of a car accident.

Hughes was reportedly driving his son to a soccer game. His son, Nolan, who was in the car at the time of the accident, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hughes is also survived by his wife Kristi, son Jack, and daughter Kate.

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years. He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments. They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, "Huuuuuuughes."", wrote the school district.

All 10 Lower Merion schools will be closed Monday as the school district copes with the loss of Hughes.

