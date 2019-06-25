Pharmacy and laundromat in Juniata destroyed in 2-alarm fire

Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a pharmacy and laundromat on Castor and Erie avenues in Juniata.

The blaze broke out around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Sizable flames shot into the air and dark smoke destroyed two businesses, Refresh Laundromat and Pharmacy of America.

"In two days, June 28 would’ve been our 10 year anniversary," Dr. Sabri Ibrahim, owner of Pharmacy of America, said.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says neighboring properties, including Brightside Academy day care were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured. The fire was placed under control In a little over 30 minutes. So far, no word on what sparked the blaze.

Advertisement

Crews remained on the scene Tuesday night dousing hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.