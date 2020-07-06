Phase 2 of Philadelphia’s rental assistance program begins Monday

Philadelphia is offering a second wave of assistance to residents who may be having a tough time paying rent due to the coronavirus pandemic

The program is being offered statewide, but residents will need to apply through the county in which they reside.

This morning, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority Gregory Heller stopped by Good Day Philadelphia to explain how to apply.

The city will begin accepting applications for Phase 2 of the PHL Rent Assist program at 2 p.m. Monday.

Below is a list of criteria residents must meet in order to qualify:

Applicants must be Philadelphia residents

Landlords and renters must each provide information.

Renters must have lost more than 30% of their income due to reduced work hours/wages because of COVID19, or have become unemployed after March 1 due to COVID-19

Renters who applied for PA unemployment assistance must have done so after March 1

Renters’ income at the time of application must be no more than 100% of the area median income.

Assistance is limited to $750 per month per household and $4,500 over six months.

Payments will be made to landlords.

Landlords must agree to the terms of the program and may not displace the household or begin eviction proceedings for at least 60 days from the final month of rental assistance

Advertisement

You can apply and find more information at PHLRentAssist.org.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP