Philabundance helps those in need as demand for food increases due to COVID-19

Philabundance helps people in need especially as the demand for food increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Philabundance is the area’s largest hunger relief organization. We serve about 90,000 people a week, 30 perecent of whom are children and 16 percent are seniors," Samantha Retamar told FOX 29.

In most circumstances, a hero could refer to a single person or an entire team of people. In the case of Philabundance, when you look at all of the relief they provide for others, you could argue it applies to the entire organization.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Samantha Retamar, a public relations associate for Philabundance, is one small part of that organization.

“Pantries, soup kitchens, schools, hospitals, the like. Those agencies are the people on the front lines able to get that food out to people in need. Philabundance is that big umbrella and we are the ones that supply the food,” explains Retamar.

During this coronavirus pandemic, if you’ve seen a large donation of good, it’s likely that Philabundance has been involved. Even their warehouses are now closed to outsiders, the work involved with helping so many in need is can still be seen.

Advertisement

“With school being out and kids having to rely on being fed at home for breakfast and lunch, workers are being furloughed or laid off completely, we are seeing an increase in demand and an increase in the need across our nine-county service area," she added.

Philabundance has stepped up big and are trying to make things easier for everyone that needs help.

“With the 43 distribution sites that we’re doing with the city and with Share, another hunger relief organization, we are not requiring any type of documentation. You don’t have to show your ID or how many people live in your household, just show up at a distribution site, pick up a box and feed your family," she said.

In order for them to do all of this, they will need help and hope that others will consider providing any support that they can offer to the organization that supports so many.

“This is gonna be progress and slow and Philabundance understands that and we want people to know that we’re going to be there for them and the safety net system is going to be there for them through the duration of this and even after this," Retamar said.

To help donate or help volunteer your time to Philabundance, you can visit their website: https://www.philabundance.org/

We want to hear from you. Tell us about a hero you know using the hashtag #FOX29Heroes or #ForGoodnesSake.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP