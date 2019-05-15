Philadelphia accent ranked one of the sexiest in America

article

Wooder. Jawn. We know Philly has its own language.

Now, we know that the rest of America (allegedly) finds it sexy.

A new survey by Big Seven Travel ranks the Philadelphia accent as the eighth sexiest accent in America.

The ranking comes from the site's social media followers.

While they love Philly, they're not too fond of the New Jersey accent, which ranks 49th.

As for who has us beat: Texas, Boston and New York, Mainer and Chicago, which are in the top five.

Below is the full list:

50th. Long Islander 49th. New Jersey 48th. Minnesotan 47th. Alaskan 46th. California Valley 45th. Southern Ohioan 44th. Floridian 43rd. Pittsburgh 42nd. Cincinnati 41st. Pennsylvania Dutch 40th. Appalachian 39th. Colorado 38th. Providence 37th. Tallahassee 36th. Ozark 35th. "Hoi Toider" 34th. San Francisco 33rd. Hudson Valley 32nd. General American 31st. Atlanta 30th. New Mexican 29th. Milwaukee 28th. Western 27th. Charleston 26th. Kentucky 25th. New Orleans 24th. Oklahoma 23rd. Cleveland 22nd. Connecticut 21st. Kansas 20th. Tennesseean 19th. Virginia Piedmont 18th. Baltimorese 17th. Alabama 16th. Midwestern 15th. Cajun 14th. Yooper 13th. Miami 12th. Chicano 11th. Northwestern​​​​​​​ 10th. Californian 9th. St. Louis 8th. Philadelphia 7th. Hawaiian 6th. Mississippi 5th. Chicago 4th. Mainer 3rd. New York 2nd. Bostonian 1st. Texan