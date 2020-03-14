Philadelphia announces changes in meal pickup sites for students during school shutdown

Philadelphia officials announced changes to the meal service and drop-in activity space for students while schools are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

School meal sites and schedules will change beginning Monday, March 23. Previously, families were invited to pick up meals daily but officials have now limited days to just two during the week.

In addition, Parks & Recreation sites are no longer distributing student meals beginning March 23.

On Mondays and Thursdays only from 9 a.m. through noon, any Philadelphia student can get up to six grab-and-go meals (3 breakfasts and 3 lunches) at the following 49 sites:

Baldi Middle School -- 8801 Verree Rd (19115)

Barry, John Elementary School -- 5900 Race St (19139)

Barton School -- 4600 Rosehill St (19120)

Advertisement

Bartram, John High School --2401 S 67th St (19142)

Bethune, Mary McLeod School -- 3301 Old York Rd (19140)

CAPA (Philadelphia H.S. for Creative and Performing Arts) 901 S Broad St (19147)

Clemente, Roberto Middle School -- 122 W Erie Ave (19140)

Comegys, Benjamin B. School -- 5100 Greenway Ave (19143)

Conwell, Russell Middle School -- 1849 E Clearfield St (19134)

Cooke, Jay Elementary School -- 1300 W Louden St (19141)

Cramp, William School -- 3449 N Mascher St (19140)

De Burgos, J. Elementary School -- 401 W Lehigh Ave (19133)

Decatur, Stephen School -- 3500 Academy Rd (19154)

Duckrey, Tanner School -- 1501 W Diamond St (19121)

Edison, Thomas A. High School -- 151 W Luzerne St (19140)

Fels, Samuel High School -- 5500 Langdon St (19124)

Finletter, Thomas K. School -- 6100 N Front St (19120)

Fitzpatrick, A. L. School -- 11061 Knights Rd (19154)

Frankford High School -- 5000 Oxford Ave (19124)

Franklin Learning Center -- 616 N 15th St (19130)

Franklin, Benjamin School -- 5737 Rising Sun Ave (19120)

Furness, Horace High School -- 1900 S 3rd St (19148)

Hackett, Horatio B. School -- 2161 E York St (19125)

Harding, Warren G. Middle School -- 2000 Wakeling St (19124)

Hunter, William H. School -- 2400 N Front St (19133)

Juniata Park Academy -- 801 E Hunting Park Ave (19124)

Kelly, John B. School -- 5116 Pulaski Ave (19144)

Kensington CAPA -- 1901 N Front St (19122)

King, Martin Luther High School -- 6100 Stenton Ave (19138)

Lawton, Henry W. School -- 6101 Jackson St (19135)

Lincoln, Abraham High School -- 3201 Ryan Ave (19136)

Loesche, William H. School -- 595 Tomlinson Rd (19116)

Marshall, Thurgood School -- 5120 N 6th St (19120)

Mayfair School -- 3001 Princeton Ave (19149)

Muñoz Marín, Hon Luis School -- 3300 N 3rd St (19140)

Northeast High School -- 1601 Cottman Ave (19111)

One Bright Ray Mansion -- 3133 Ridge Ave (19132)

Overbrook Educational Center -- 6722 Lansdowne Ave (19151)

Philadelphia Learning Academy‐South -- 4300 Westminster Ave (19104)

Rhodes Elementary School -- 2900 W Clearfield St (19132)

Roosevelt Elementary School -- 430 E Washington Ln (19144)

Roxborough High School -- 6498 Ridge Ave (19128)

Sayre, William L. High School -- 5800 Walnut St (19139)

South Philadelphia High School -- 2101 S Broad St (19148)

Wagner, Gen. Louis Middle School -- 1701 Chelten Ave (19126)

Washington, Grover Jr. Middle School -- 201 E Olney Ave (19120)

Webster, John H. School -- 3400 Frankford Ave (19134)

West Philadelphia High School -- 4901 Chestnut St (19139)

Ziegler, William H. School -- 5935 Saul St (19149)

Charter school locations open on varying days from 9 a.m. to noon. (contact schools or visit their websites for exact days):



Aspira Charter -- Stetson 3200 B St (19134)

Aspira Olney Charter High -- 100 W Duncannon Ave (19120)

Lindley Academy Charter -- Birney 900 Lindley Ave (19141)

Mariana Bracetti Academy -- 1840 Torresdale Ave (19124)

Mastery Charter -- Cleveland 3701 N 19th St (19140)

Mastery Charter -- Clymer 1201 W Rush St (19133)

Mastery Charter -- Gratz High 1798 W Hunting Park Ave (19140)

Mastery Charter -- Hardy Williams 5400 Warrington Ave (19143)

Mastery Charter -- Harrity 5601 Christian St (19143)

Mastery Charter -- Lenfest Campus 35 S 4th St (19106)

Mastery Charter -- Mann 5376 W Berks St (19131)

Mastery Charter -- Pastorius 5650 Sprague St (19138)

Mastery Charter -- Pickett 5700 Wayne Ave (19144)

Mastery Charter -- Shoemaker 5301 Media St (19131)

Mastery Charter -- Smedley 1790 Bridge St (19124)

Mastery Charter -- Thomas Campus 927 Johnston St (19148)

Mastery Charter -- Wister 67 E Bringhurst St (19144)

Mastery Prep Elementary Charter -- 1801 W Pike St (19140)

Philadelphia Montessori Charter -- 2227 Island Ave (19142)

Richard Allen Prep -- 2601 S 58th St (19143)

Universal Audenried Charter -- 3301 Tasker St (19145)

Universal Charter -- Bluford 5720 Media St (19131)

Universal Charter -- Daroff 5630 Vine St (19139)

Universal Creighton Charter -- 5401 Tabor Ave (19120)

Universal Vare Charter -- 2100 S 24th St (19145)

For a map of available meal sites and activity spaces, see here.

“Making sure children and youth have access to meals is critical especially at this time. Just this week, over 18,000 children received 42,365 meals at all of our sites citywide," said Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa. "It's one way we can take care of each other, and we’re thankful for the many staff who have worked together to make sure kids have access to meals while schools are closed."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP