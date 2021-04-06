Philadelphia announces COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expansion

article

As the Philadelphia region works to make the goal of President Biden's goal of having all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Philadelphia officials announced new dates towards that mission.

Currently, Philadelphia is partially in Phase 1C.

Those included in Phase 1C include sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers, and postal and package delivery workers.

As of April 12, Phase 1C will be expanded to include workers who cannot work remotely. This includes: Transportation workers, construction and landscape workers, communication workers, members of the press, social service workers, finance workers, legal workers, and those who work in higher education.

On April 19, all adults will become eligible as the city enters Phase 2. This means anyone older than 16 will be able to get the COVID-19 vacccine in the city of Philadelphia.

