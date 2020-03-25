Philadelphia archdiocese suspends public Holy Week services, Easter Sunday Mass

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has released directives suspending all public Holy Week Masses and services, as well as Easter Sunday Mass.

Priests will still hold Mass during these days, though in private.

"The March 17, 2020 suspension of all public Masses in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia remains in force until further notice," the archdiocese said in a statement. "This includes all Sunday and weekday Masses with the faithful."

"The coronavirus challenges us to celebrate the Mysteries of Christ for the glory of the Father and our sanctification with reasonable limitations and in cooperation with directives from government and health officials to stem the spread of the virus," the archdiocese explained. "It is most important that as members of the same local Church everyone observe [the directives] as stated for the benefit of all."

All churches are to be open and available for the faithful to pray, but in accordance with current guidelines from governmental agencies concerning crowd sizes and gatherings.

