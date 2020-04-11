Philadelphia art project shares message of hope in uncertain times

Spaces around Philadelphia that once lay empty amid the coronavirus pandemic now have a pop of color and a message of hope thanks to a city-wide art project.

It has taken just two weeks for the program known as "Cover the walls with hope" to spread its message across Philadelphia. In a time of separation, volunteer artists from across the country have submitted their work in an effort to spread a message of unity.

"We were seeing so much emptiness, empty schools, empty businesses, empty playgrounds and that has a psychological and emotional impact on all of us," Mark Strandquist said.

In just days, the bleak walls that artists like Strandquist found reflective of our current society were splashed with color, symbolizing brighter times ahead. Some of the artwork even includes information about city resources for people in need.

"I think many of us are having a difficult time in this moment, we want this to be an injection of hope, of inspiration," Strandquist said.

This ongoing project is actively seeking volunteer artists and people who would like to display artwork. Information on how you can participate can be found here.

