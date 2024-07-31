This Philadelphia bar was just named one of the best in the US

Bars are a dime-a-dozen, but less than 30 made it onto this list - including one right here in Philadelphia!

Bloomsday Café on South 2nd Street was named one of the "Best Bars of the Year 2024" by USA Today.

"On a cobblestone street lined with old trees, this charming pub dresses like the hottest wine bar in town, but the staff will remember your name, your seating preference and your drink."

The female-led restaurant and wine bar features natural wines and ciders from the United States and abroad.

However, it isn't the only local bar to make the cut - Deer Park Tavern in Newark, Delaware, was also named one of America's best bars.