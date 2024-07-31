Phillies to announce first jersey patch partnership in team history

article

The Philadelphia Phillies' jerseys will reportedly have a new look the next time you see them.

The team is expected to announce Wednesday a jersey patch partnership with Independence Blue Cross, according to Sports Business Journal.

The Phillies called a 9 a.m. press conference at Citizens Bank Park to "name the team's first jersey patch partner."

Reports say the IBX patch will be immediately added to the team's jerseys for their game Wednesday night against the New York Yankees.

The Phillies are the 22nd MLB team to add an advertising patch to their jerseys.