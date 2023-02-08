'We view racism as a mortal sin': Philadelphia Catholic school students recorded using racist language

A Philadelphia Catholic school is embroiled in controversy after students were seen in a social media video using racist language.

FOX 29 is not showing the video, but it allegedly shows students making racist comments and spraying something on another girl whose face is painted black.

Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls confirmed three of their students were involved in the video.

The school released a statement to the community, saying, "Earlier today, it came to our attention that a handful of our students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature. As a Catholic educational institution that seeks to form Women of Faith and Integrity, we view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert's. We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values."

The school also says the issue is being investigated, and the students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the school handbook.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia also released a statement, saying, "Earlier this afternoon, it came to the attention of Saint Hubert School administration that a handful of its students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature. Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia seek to form young men and women of character. We view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert's or any Catholic School."

