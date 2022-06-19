'It's Independence Day': Philadelphia celebrates Juneteenth with a parade, entertainment

The official Philadelphia Juneteenth parade kicked off without a hitch as generations young and old came together to celebrate.

"I’m sparkling and shining for freedom, liberation and all that goes around it!" exclaimed Grand Marshall, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

She wasn’t the only one bringing the energy on a beautiful day in Philadelphia. The city hosted the official parade featuring hundreds of diverse groups from around the city, as it marked the meaning of Juneteenth.

"We celebrate because in 1865, the last of the enslaved people were told that they were free. The point is that they had been free for two years, but nobody had told them," Ralph explained.

Catherine Hicks is the President of the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP. She was in the parade along with her granddaughters, marking a significant and special moment for her. "It’s wonderful! I think this is so important. We got a group of people out here representing the NAACP, so we just proud to walk in this parade today to represent the African American heritage on our emancipation day."

The parade concluded at Malcolm X Park, where vendors and entertainment gathered to continue the celebration.