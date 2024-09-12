Philadelphia City Council calls on Gov. Josh Shapiro for long-term SEPTA funding

Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution on Thursday urging the Commonwealth to support $161 million of funding for SEPTA.

It’s what SEPTA originally asked lawmakers for, but in July, SEPTA received $46.2 million, a one-time payment with the promise that lawmakers would revisit the issue in the fall.

Board Chairman of SEPTA, Kenneth Lawrence, says that money might have already run out.

"It was a drop in the bucket, it’s not what we asked for, it’s not what we need, it will certainly run out by the end of this year," he said.

SEPTA is currently facing a $240 million budget shortfall, according to leadership, and expect a 30% increase in fares and a 20% reduction in services if they can’t get long-term funding from the state.

Just last week they announced proposed fare increases that are imminent even with an increase in funding, and it comes after reinstating parking fees, which will start on September 23rd.

"I’m riding every day just about, yeah, it’s going to be a big impact on me," says daily SEPTA bus rider, Linda Johnson.

City councilmembers argue among the regional and larger, long-term impacts, city residents heavily rely on SEPTA, as will visitors for the big events coming to Philadelphia in 2026.

"Our seniors rely on SEPTA to go to and from their doctor visits daily, our youth depend on SEPTA going to and from school, daily, and for me, our workforce rely on SEPTA getting us to and from our local economy," says Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

Jeffrey Young, Vice Chair of Council’s Transportation Committee, proposed the resolution.

"With FIFA, with MLB All-star, with the NCAA tournament and other things that are coming to our city of Philadelphia, it’s important that the visitors have opportunities to travel safely and efficiently," he said.

At an unrelated press conference on Thursday, Governor Josh Shapiro said transit funding, particularly when it comes to SEPTA, is a significant need and priority. He says talks include funding with money that comes from taxing and regulating skilled games.

"I am open to that dialogue, what I’m not interested in is nothing happening in this space because SEPTA needs help," said Governor Shapiro.

Some riders tell FOX 29 they are fed up with cleanliness and safety issues on SEPTA, and feel throwing money at the problem won’t change that.

"It’s all politics and they’re going to raise prices anyways, they’re going to have to raise salaries, and raise this and that, it’s a vicious cycle," said Frank Murchison.

SEPTA says they plan to have representatives in Harrisburg when budget sessions resume.