Philadelphia City Council passes ban on less-lethal munitions by police on protesters

The Philadelphia City Council has passed a bill banning less-lethal use of force by police on protesters.

The ban means police would no longer be able to use things like tear gas and rubber bullets at protests and demonstrations.

The bill is in response to what happened back in June where police used tear gas on protesters marching on I-676.

“We chose a public process of listening, of truth telling, of accountability, driven by the voices and experiences of the people we serve,” said Councilmember Helen Gym. “In banning the police use of less lethal munitions in response to demonstrations, we are answering the calls of our constituents. This is a moment where repairing trust between our residents, public officials, and police is essential. Residential neighborhoods are not warzones. Demonstrators are not enemy combatants. This is a first step in working with our communities to build a new model for public safety that is driven by their needs and their vision for the future.”

Philadelphia is the largest city in the county to pass such a ban.

