Philadelphia City Council holds hearing on police response to protests, demonstrations

Nearly five months later, Philadelphia City Council held a Zoom hearing on police response to George Floyd demonstrations and Black Lives Matter protests in Philly in May and June.

"I am pro-police but I am anti-bad cop. The police response I observed on that day was completely unnecessary," said Damone Jones a pastor and former police clergy president in the 19th Police District.

Images of protests gone bad. Some are peaceful, while others involving looting. Also, aggressive use of police force.

"We so normalize over-policing in the black community that we now take for granted tanks driving on our streets, tear gas in our front yards and riot gear clad police officers cussing at our children," said Rev. Mark Tyler, pastor of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church.

Council heard testimony from more than three dozen people who say they have been directly affected by police handling of demonstrations and protests in West Philly and on 676.

"Calling us the N-word, calling us monkeys and telling us to go back where we come from. Africa," said West Philly resident Bedjy Jeanty.

Most described still being traumatized by police using batons, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and tear gas canisters on them.

"To get a sense of how big these are that are flying through the air," said Elizabeth Bhoj showing a used canister. She and her husband are doctors who were out treating injured protesters for cuts and burns that night near 52nd Street.

"We saw tear gas canisters land well within what is a mostly Black residential part of the neighborhood. No protesters had been anywhere near those houses," said Bhoj.

“A Black woman ran out of one of the houses in front of us carrying her crying daughter," she recalled. “The tear gas had been going right into the second story widows of her house. It had gotten into this child's eyes," she said.

Many described injuries they suffered including a journalist who says she was fired at with rubber bullets.

"I was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and received eight stitches in my forehead," said Emily Neil, who is a freelance unaffiliated journalist.

Speakers urged City Council to act aggressively on police reform, to defund and demilitarize the police force. FOX 29 contacted police for a comment and are waiting for a response.

Police Commissioner Outlaw in June put a hold on the use of tear gas and apologized for officers’ actions on 676 June 1.

