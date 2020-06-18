Philadelphia City Council preliminary budget approval includes major cuts to police funding

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday gave its preliminary approval of the 2021 budget that slashes police funding by more than $33 million and pours resources into efforts to reduce poverty and back arts and culture programs.

The reduction in police funding comes nearly two weeks after fourteen council members told Mayor Jim Kenney that they would not support a $14 million increase to the police budget.

The precursory budget approved on Thursday features another $14 million in reductions to the police budget. The reduction in police spending calls for the following reforms inside and outside of the department:

Body cameras for police officers

Implicit bias training for police

Engage mental health professionals for police-assisted diversion

Equity Manager for the police force

Transfer funding for crossing guards ($12.3 million) and public safety enforcement officers ($1.9 million) to Managing Director’s Office (MDO)

Create a Deputy Inspector General for police-related investigations

Fund a Police Oversight Commission ($400,000 to MDO)

Additional funding for the Public Defender ($1.2 million)

As part of the new plan, funding for the Philadelphia Fire Department will hold as the same rate of last year's budget.

Other proposals in the preliminarily agreed budget include the New Normal Budget Act, which will provide $25 million in funding to a multitude of areas ranging from healthcare needs to anti-poverty efforts and affordable housing.

The Non-Resident Wage and Net Profit Tax will slightly increase from 3.5% to 3.8%. This incremental rise will not affect the Resident Wage Tax and projects to generate $17.2 million.

