Philadelphia coaches honored for using football to reduce youth violence

The Eagles are gearing up for a big game against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, but the spotlight Thursday night was on local football coaches making a difference in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia coaches honored for community impact

What we know:

The nonprofit Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention (ODAAP) recognized 15 Philadelphia-area youth football coaches who use the game as a tool to protect kids from violence and trauma in the city’s most vulnerable communities.

For Boys’ Latin Charter School coach and athletic director Marcus Fulton, the honor carried deep meaning.

"It’s an honor," Fulton said. "I know some of the things that go on with academic struggles and violence. I’ve lost a couple players before, so going through that and learning how to heal — it means everything."

ODAAP was founded a decade ago by Valencia "Coach V" Peterson, and the mission is personal. Peterson lost her mother to domestic violence when she was a toddler.

"When I was young, my father killed my mom," Peterson said. "He woke up that morning and said, ‘I’m going to kill my wife today.’ Had he had an ODAAP in his life, I don’t think he would have done it."

Impact on youth violence

What they're saying:

Through trauma-informed coaching, ODAAP trains mentors to recognize signs of distress, de-escalate conflict, and help young athletes process what they’re dealing with at home and in their neighborhoods.

According to the organization, cities that have implemented these models have seen youth violence drop by 25 to 40 percent over the past five years.

"ODAAP provides a lot of mental health support," Fulton said. "They allow kids to talk, give real answers, and inspire them to stay off the path of violence."

Fulton highlighted the mental health support provided by ODAAP.

For the players, the lessons go far beyond football.

"If you have some things going on at home, keep it for the field — no trash talking, don’t let anything get to you," said youth football player Cory Dedero. "I learned how to keep my composure from my great and excellent coach."

Another player, Zion Acolatse, said the program taught him how to lift others up.

"I learned how to be a teammate — motivate and bring them up, be friendly," Acolatse said. "He helped me a lot, and I hope to see him more in the future."

Powerful messages. Lasting impact. And proof that for these coaches, football is about much more than the final score.