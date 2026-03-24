Philadelphia courts to ban all Smart/META AI eyeglasses with recording features starting March 30

The Brief Philadelphia courts will ban all Smart/META AI eyeglasses with recording features starting Monday, March 30. Anyone with these devices will be barred from entering or expelled from court buildings and could face criminal charges. The rule aims to strengthen privacy and reduce intimidation of witnesses and jurors.



Philadelphia courts will prohibit all Smart/META AI eyeglasses with video or audio recording capabilities, along with any other recording devices, from all court buildings starting Monday, March 30.

New ban targets AI eyeglasses and recording devices

What we know:

According to a press release, the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania will not allow anyone to enter its courthouses, buildings, or offices with Smart/META AI eyeglasses—prescription or non-prescription—if they have video or audio recording features.

The ban also covers all cameras, cell phones, and other recording devices unless the court gives written permission.

Anyone found wearing or carrying these devices will be denied entry or removed from the building.

If someone is caught recording or taking photos inside, they could be expelled and face criminal contempt charges, arrest, and prosecution.

FJD Court Administrator Richard McSorely said, "There already exists a long-standing prohibition on recording devices of any kind in FJD courtrooms. Adding Smart/META eyeglasses to the prohibition will further enhance privacy measures and help lessen witness or juror intimidation by preventing any video recording of them."

The courts say these steps are meant to protect the privacy of everyone involved in legal proceedings and to prevent any attempts to intimidate witnesses or jurors.

Why you should care:

The new rule affects anyone visiting Philadelphia court buildings, including attorneys, jurors, witnesses, and the public.

The policy is part of ongoing efforts to ensure fair trials and maintain courtroom security.

The ban reflects growing concerns about new technology and its potential to disrupt legal processes or threaten privacy.

The policy will go into effect on Monday, March 30, and applies to all First Judicial District court locations in Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the courts will enforce the ban at entrances or what procedures will be in place for exceptions with written permission.